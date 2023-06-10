Lil Wayne can’t remember some of his biggest hits.

Lil Wayne, real name Dwayne Carter, 40, revealed in an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone that he cannot align which of his songs belong to his renowned albums.

“I don’t know Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II, Tha Carter One from Tha Carter IV,” he shared with the publication.

“And that’s just my God’s honest truth. You could lie, you could ask me [about] such and such song, I wouldn’t even know what we talking about.”

Carter revealed that his past projects, which have sold millions worldwide, hold “no significance” to him “at all” since he struggles to remember them.

The rap megastar admitted that his memory loss is so devastating that he cannot even recall when his albums came out, pointing to Tha Carter III as an example.

“That’s how much I don’t know,” Wayne confessed before explaining why his mind can’t remember such career highlights.

“I work everyday, bro — every single day,” said the “Lollipop” hitmaker. “And also, I always look at it as the curse part of the gift and the curse.”

Carter expressed that he believes there’s a trade-off for his faltering memory, pointing to his “amazing mind” that created chart-topping hits.

“I believe that [God] blessed me with this amazing mind, but would not give [me] an amazing memory to remember this amazing s–t,” he added.

The rap superstar has had a history of epilepsy, which may contribute to his struggles with memory loss.