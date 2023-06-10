Brian Austin Green won’t stand for anyone accusing his ex-wife Megan Fox of “child abuse.”

A self-proclaimed “free thinker” and former US Congress candidate, Robby Starbuck, tweeted a photo of Fox and her three kids on Thursday with a disparaging allegation.

“We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park,” the netizen claimed before adding: “I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them.”

Starbuck then alleged: “It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”

The ex-US Congress candidate further asserted that the alleged incident occurred five years ago, and a nanny was present.

“It started with one and the other one chimed in,” he continued. “3rd child was not involved. We knew California wouldn’t do anything about it because the state celebrates this stuff and she’s famous.”

Starbuck, who claims in his Twitter bio that he’s a director and producer, included in his comments that he’s worked with Fox, 37, and describes her as “very nice.”

In a statement to TMZ on Saturday, Green, 49, fiercely discarded Starbuck’s allegations, swiping them as a “bogus story.”

“There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify whether [sic] or not a story like this is true, and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum addressed.

“This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship.”

The “Jennifer’s Body” star, who has since forged a bond with the musician Machine Gun Kelly, proudly embraces the role of a mother to her three children: Noah Shannon, aged 10, Bodhi Ransom, aged 9, and Journey River, aged 6, all of whom she shares with Green.

Fox and Green exchanged vows in 2010, only to part ways in the dawn of 2020, sealing their divorce in 2021.