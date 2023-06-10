Every movie star encounters at least one flop.

In the three-part Netflix series “Arnold,” Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, recently got candid about his personal “embarrassment” towards the less than stellar reception to his 1993 action-comedy “Last Action Hero”.

“I cannot tell you how upset I was,” Schwarzenegger admits in the doc. “It hurts you. It hurts your feelings. It’s embarrassing… I didn’t want to see anyone for a week. But you keep plodding along. And my mother-in-law also said this all the time: ‘Let’s just move forward.’ It’s a great message.”

In “Last Action Here”, Schwarzenegger stars as a fictional hero, Jack Slater. A hardcore movie enthusiast, Danny, finds himself transported into Jack’s exhilarating world where they forge an unbreakable bond.

“Last Action Hero” opened with a mere $15.3 million against its colossal $85 million production budget. The box office gross departed from Schwarzenegger’s customary drawing power, culminating in a global theatrical run that mustered $137 million.

“When ‘Last Action Hero’ came out I had reached my peak after ‘Terminator 2,’ having the most successful movie of the year worldwide,” Schwarzenegger says in the doc.

“Terminator 2: Judgment Day” raked in an astonishing $31.8 million during its opening weekend. The film’s momentum propelled it to a staggering global total of $520.9 million. As it conquered box office records, “T2” secured its place as the third-highest-grossing film ever, standing tall alongside the legendary giants of “Star Wars” and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”

“Arnold” and Schwarzenegger’s new scripted series “Fubar” are available for streaming on Netflix.