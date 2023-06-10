It was a blast from the past.

Nostalgia filled the air on Friday night’s “Flamin’ Hot” premiere as former “Desperate Housewives” stars Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe reminded fans why they were the ultimate power couple.

Longoria, 48, who directed “Flamin’ Hot”, had her eyes light up at the star-studded premiere when she caught sight of her former cast mate, 44, according to People. She soon invited him over, and they smiled for heartfelt snaps, reigniting their on-screen chemistry.

As the two delivered an array of picture-perfect snaps, Longoria told the outlet that she “had to grab Jesse”, confessing she hadn’t seen him in a “million years.”

The actress and director then revealed that “Flamin’ Hot” had been written in the stars long before her iconic days on “Desperate Housewives.”

“I think people think I’m an actor-turned-director, but I’m really a director-producer-turned-actor,” the star explained to the mag. “I’ve always loved being behind the camera, I’ve always been interested in the business side and so directing always felt very natural to me.”

“I used ‘Desperate Housewives‘ as my film school — that’s where I learned everything,” explained Longoria.

“Flamin’ Hot” is streaming on Hulu and Disney+ now.