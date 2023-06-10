Alec Baldwin is bouncing back from his recent hip replacement surgery.
The 65-year-old actor was spotted out and about in New York City on Friday, less than two weeks after his May 30 operation.
In photos obtained by People and Page Six, Baldwin is seen walking with the support of a cane as he strolls the Big Apple donning a casual ensemble.
The public outing comes after the “It’s Complicated” actor shared an update on his recovery, revealing it’s “incredibly painful” in a video he posted last week on Instagram.
Baldwin’s right hip replacement surgery comes after he replaced his left hip five years ago.