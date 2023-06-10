Lana Del Rey is officially through with social media.

The Grammy-nominated singer, real name Lizzy Grant, 37, took to her private Instagram account to announce her departure via an Instagram Story on Saturday.

The account, titled ‘honeymoon’, had to be requested by fans to be accessed and worked as an online personal diary for the “Video Games” singer.

The songstress commonly shared intimate selfies and photos of her personal life and occasionally went on Instagram Live to connect with her dedicated fans.

Lana Del Rey — Photo: @honeymoon/Instagram Story

“Thank you so much for everything,” began the announcement written alongside a photo of the critically acclaimed singer with a butterfly on her nose. “Now that Rob’s record is out and now you know where I’m touring this account is closing. Good Luck and love u.”

Rob is Del Rey’s father. His album, Lost at Sea, dropped on Friday and featured a song with Del Rey titled “Hollywood Bowl”.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer, who recently released an extended version of her song “Snow on the Beach” with Taylor Swift, quit social media in 2021 after a string of online controversies. The singer faced backlash for wearing a mesh mask at her book signing during the Covid-19 pandemic and posting disparaging opinions about her peers in the music industry.