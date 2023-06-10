Brittany Snow attends the premiere of "The Good Half" at OKX Theater BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in New York.

Brittany Snow opens up about how she’s been coping the last few months since filing for divorce from Tyler Stanaland.

While stepping out in New York for the premiere of her and Nick Jonas’ new film “The Good Half” at Tribeca Film Festival, Snow highlighted the importance of self-care.

“I think everybody goes through really tough periods and then it’s all in our perspective and how we deal with it, right?” the “Pitch Perfect” star, 37, told People at the premiere. “Because nobody’s immune to tough periods in their life. And, all I’m trying to do is focus on myself and tune out the noise.”

In January, Snow filed for divorce from Stanaland, four month after the couple announced “the difficult decision to separate” in September 2022. The pair were married for two years after tying the knot in March 2020.

Last month, Snow got candid about her mental health and shared the importance of having a strong support system, whom, for her, helped her through a “really tricky” time.

“In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced. In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down,” she said during an interview with Bustle. “I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different.

“A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think every thing I knew about mental health was tested,” she continued. “Thank God for my friends. I don’t know if I would have made it without them. They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for.”

Elsewhere during the interview — to promote her now-available mental health support and awareness book, September Letters: Finding Strength and Connection in Sharing Our Stories, which she co-wrote with Jaspre Guest — Snow shared that one of her “Pitch Perfect” co-stars — though they are all “close friends, if not family” — was a huge part of getting her through a tumultuous year.

Although the actress didn’t name her co-star, she said, “one of the girls opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there.

“And she basically nursed me back to health for like four days,” Snow continued, noting, “it wasn’t the one that I thought was going to be able to do that, either.”

The “Hairspray” star also told People at “The Good Half” premiere that she considers Jonas a real-life brother, not just on-screen.

“I am a Nick Jonas fan, specifically. Especially after doing this movie,” she said. “I love him as a brother because we got to play brother and sister, but I got to know him as a human and as a person and as a brother. I think that he is so talented and also just a really, really good person that deserves all of the success. And you know, that’s a hard thing to come by, when you’re that successful and you deserve all of it, and so I wish him nothing but the best.”