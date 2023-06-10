Jimmie Allen has officially been dropped by his record label after more allegations of sexual misconduct have been made public.

“BBR Music Group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen,” the country singer’s label said in a statement to ET. “He is no longer an active artist on its roster.”

The termination comes after a spokesperson for BBR Music Group confirmed last month that Allen had been suspended from the label.

Allen is facing his second accusation of sexual assault in less than a month, this time by a woman who has sued Allen for assault and battery in a Tennessee district court on Friday, claiming he filmed their sexual encounter without her consent, according to court documents obtained by ET.

The anonymous woman filed a police report in Las Vegas in July 2022 about the alleged encounter, which happened in May. In the documents, Jane Doe claims that Allen violated her privacy by secretly filming her, and also continued to engage in sexual contact with her after she’d revoked her consent.

These allegations come on the heels of Allen being sued for sexual assault and harassment by his former manager last month. Referred to in the filing as “Jane Doe,” the woman claims the events took place over the course of an 18-month period when she served as Allen’s day-to-day manager.

In a report published by Variety, the woman claims that during a work trip to Los Angeles in March 2021, Allen allegedly raped her following his appearance as a celebrity guest on “American Idol”. She claims that after a business dinner and the “Idol” taping, she woke up naked in her hotel room in pain, bleeding and not remembering anything of what happened the night prior. The woman claims Allen was lying next to her in bed, and insisted she take a Plan B pill. She alleges she lost her virginity through no choice of her own.

Allen issued a statement to ET via his attorney, in which he vehemently denied the first allegations, claiming the relationship was consensual. He also issued a public apology to his estranged wife, Alexis Gale, after sharing that the couple was separating and also expecting their third child together.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” Allen’s statement read. “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely.”

The statement continued, “Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

After the woman filed the lawsuit, Allen was also pulled from the upcoming CMA Fest lineup and suspended by his agency, UTA.

In a statement to ET on June 9, Elizabeth Fegan, who is representing both Jane Does in their cases against Allen, said, “Since Jane Doe filed her case last month, we’ve heard from others who share similar experiences. Jane Doe 2’s filing demonstrates to me that there is a vivid, distinct pattern of behaviour. We intend to show it’s a pattern of deceit, manipulation, and ultimately of force.”

“The law is clear – anyone who has given consent in sexual activity has the right and the ability to revoke consent at any time,” the statement continued. “Just as no means no, stop means stop. If one participant doesn’t stop, it is sexual assault.”

