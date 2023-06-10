A trombone player of the military band is carried out on a stretcher after a faint during the Colonel's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King's annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Several British soldiers were overcome by the heat on Saturday as they turned out in woolen tunics and bearskin hats to salute Prince William.

At least three guardsmen fainted during the military parade known as the Colonel’s Review, in which more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were reviewed by the heir to the throne, who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

The temperature in London on Saturday was due to hit 30 C (86 F).

READ MORE: Prince William Leads The Way In Rehearsal For King Charles’ Birthday Parade

A trombone player of the military band faints during the Colonel’s Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the King’s annual birthday parade, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Saturday, June 10, 2023. — Photo: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Afterwards William tweeted: “A big thank you to every solider [sic] who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job.”

A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2023

Conducting the Colonel's Review of the King's Birthday Parade today. The hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today’s conditions. pic.twitter.com/IRuFjqyoeD — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2023

READ MORE: Prince William And Kate Middleton Offer To Replace Food Stolen From Welsh Foodbank They Visited Last Year

The event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch’s official birthday. King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17.