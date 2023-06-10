Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts are married! Watts on Saturday shared a wedding day photo and simply captioned it, “Hitched!”

Watts’ photo shows the happy couple on the steps of what appears to be a courthouse. Crudup’s smiling with his arm wrapped around the new Mrs., and Watts is happily looking right at her new hubby. The couple’s famous friends were quick to drop congratulatory comments, with Andy Cohen writing, “I feel partially responsible for this.”

Michelle Pfeiffer wrote, “Oh wow!!! Congratulations!!! So happy for you both,” while Gwyneth Paltrow added, “Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Coolidge commented, “Hooray!!! Just woke up to this !!!!! Congrats!!! You two couldn’t look happier !!!XO.”

Several other stars congratulated the couple on their nuptials including Miranda Kerr, Shailene Woodley, Justin Theroux, Julianne Moore, Chloë Sevigny, Sarah Silverman and more.

Watts also took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie with her “hubby,” a beautiful snapshot of her dress — which she confirmed was Oscar de la Renta — and a close-up of her bouquet.

Photo: Instagram/ NaomiWatts

Photo: Instagram/ NaomiWatts

Photo: Instagram/ NaomiWatts

Another photo seemingly reveals that fellow actors Mark Ruffalo and Josh Hamilton were in attendance, along with Hamilton’s wife, playwright Lily Thorne.

Photo: Instagram/ NaomiWatts

The confirmation came less than a day after Page Six published photos of the doting couple returning to their New York City apartment on Friday dressed in wedding attire. The outlet reported Watts, 54, donned an Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure Dress with a bouquet of white flowers in her hand.

What’s more, photos show Watts wearing a gold band alongside what many thought to be an engagement ring. As for the “Morning Show” star, the 54-year-old — always the gentleman carrying duffel bags into the couple’s digs — looked dapper in a navy blue suit. He also was spotted wearing a silver band on that finger.

Crudup and Watts co-starred in Netflix’s “Gypsy” together. They were first romantically linked in early 2017.

Prior to their relationship, Crudup dated Mary Louise Parker and Claire Danes. He shares a 19-year-old son, William, with the former actress. Meanwhile, Watts and Liev Schreiber, who got divorced in 2016, share Kai, 14, and Sasha, 15.

In February 2018, Crudup and Watts were spotted holding hands in London. The next month, Watts attended the opening night of Harry Clark, Crudup’s Off-Broadway play. Not long after, the duo was photographed kissing in Paris.

When Crudup won the Best Supporting Actor Critics Choice Award for his “Morning Show” role in 2020, the actor thanked “my son and my friends and family and Naomi and everybody.”

Later that year, during his Emmy acceptance speech for that same role, Crudup mentioned Watts’ children.

“To the young people in my life, my glorious son, Will, my nephews, and all my godchildren, Sasha and Kai, please save us,” he said. “Sorry to ask. I love you, and thank you.”

The couple finally made their red carpet debut at the 2022 SAG Awards. Over the next year, Crudup and Watts attended a wedding together, celebrated Kai’s graduation side-by-side, and stepped out for the Emmy Awards. Watts also marked her beau’s birthday on Instagram, calling him “my love.”

Then, in April 2023, engagement speculation swirled when the actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger. It was just two months later that marriage rumours circulated thanks to the pair’s new wedding rings.

