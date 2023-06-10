Jennifer Garner and Sheryl Lee Ralph are bonding over their dedication to maintaining a normal lifestyle for their children, despite being public figures.

For Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, the pair chatted about raising their children after divorce amongst the media.

“Both of us having gone through divorce … You did something that I did as well, and that was maintain a healthy relationship with my ex for the health and well-being of my children,” Ralph, 66, told Garner, 51.

“And with the spotlight on us all the time, sometimes that can be difficult,” she added.

The “Abbott Elementary” star went on, sharing how they both strive to provide a healthy environment for their children.

“We have so many things in common. With all the celebrity and all of that, I feel like I have a very normal life, and I think you have that similar sort of vibe,” Ralph told the “Alias” star, adding, “And we love our kids.”

“Yeah and all the stuff that comes with it,” Garner chimed in, calling “the mess of parenting” a “gift.”

Jennifer Garner and Sheryl Lee Ralph — Photo: Greg Swales for Variety

Ralph shares two adult children — Ivy-Victoria, 28, and Etienne Maurice, 31 — with ex Eric Maurice, whom she divorced in 2001. Meanwhile, Garner shares three children — Samuel, 11, Seraphina Rose, 14, and Violet, 17 — with ex Ben Affleck, whom she divorced in 2015.

“But when I look at my kids, when I see you and your kids, I was like, ‘Girl, we did that,’ Ralph said.

“We’re doing it,” Garner responded.

“Yes, we are and I love it. It’s a good thing,” Ralph added.

Amongst the duo’s other commonalities — they “both are of the theatre” — and connect over their shared love for the live performing art.

For more on Garner and Ralph, check out their full Actors on Actors interview in the clip above.