Avril Lavigne and Miranda Lambert perform on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Avril Lavigne surprised country fans at CMA Fest 2023.

The Canadian pop punk princess joined Miranda Lambert onstage during her set and the duo performed not one, but two songs together.

“I’m out here to make more bada*s moments happen right now,” Lambert, 39, told the crowd at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium Friday night. “Will y’all welcome my new bestie, Ms. Avril Lavigne to the stage?”

The punk rock star, 38, then made her grande entrance, joining Lambert, whom she matched in black leather and pink fringe.

The duo performed a rendition of Lambert’s country rock single “Kerosene” before rocking out together as they transitioned into Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi”.

We expected Elle King for Miranda Lambert’s #CMAFest set, even figured Leon Bridges would show up (he did).

Avril Lavigne singing “Kerosene” was a surprise. pic.twitter.com/9w6E0HJH5N — brianmansfield (@_brianmansfield) June 10, 2023

Avril Lavigne joins Miranda Lambert for

Sk8r Boi on night 2 of CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium @AvrilLavigne @mirandalambert @CountryMusic @WKRN pic.twitter.com/32sHKpfzWt — Stephanie Langston (@stephnthecity) June 10, 2023

Lambert — who also brought out Leon Bridges to perform their new duet, “If You Were Mine”, live for the first time — wasn’t the only artist to surprise festival goers during the four-day event, which kicked off on June 8.

Lainey Wilson gave fans a surprise performance when she brought out Tanya Tucker for a rendition of “Texas (When I Die)”, plus Cody Johnson welcomed Reba McEntire to the stage to perform a duet of “Whoever’s in New England”.

This year, CMA Fest is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A special, showcasing the festival, is set to air on July 19.