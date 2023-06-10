Amy Schumer says she always knew Pete Davidson would be a star.

The “Inside Amy Schumer” star is giving herself credit for giving Davidson his big break, paving the way for his success, by offering him a part in her 2015 film, “Trainwreck”. Davidson appears briefly in the film as a patient of Bill Hader‘s sports doctor character, giggling over getting injured while “really high.”

In an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Thursday, Schumer was asked about her experience performing standup with Davidson long before he found success on “Saturday Night Live”.

“I do take full credit for Pete Davidson’s success,” Schumer joked, to which host Andy Cohen noted that Schumer gave him the role that introduced him to former “SNL” star Hader, who in turn recommended him to Lorne Michaels. The rest, as they say, is history.

“He was like 19 or 18 or something, and absolutely I was like, ‘This kid’s gonna be a star,'” Schumer recalled.

“Same with Michael Che,” she continued. “You meet these people and they’re like, living … far out in Queens, sharing a room, having roommates. And you’re like, ‘Oh, but you’re gonna — someday,'” she concluded, gesturing off into the distance with her hands.

Davidson joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 2014 when, at 20 years old, he became one of the youngest cast members ever. He stayed with the late-night sketch comedy show for seven seasons before officially exiting in 2022. This year, he went on to launch his own semi-autobiographical series, “Bupkis”, on Peacock and most recently made appearances on the big screen in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “Fast X”.

Davidson caught up with ET earlier this week at the premiere of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” at Kings Theatre in New York City on Monday, where he marvelled at his good fortune on the red carpet. The 29-year-old voices the character of Mirage in the film.

“Dude, this is crazy. This is crazy! I’ve been going to these movies forever. I am freaked out. I can’t believe I’m talking to you, doing this thing. This is insane!” Davidson gushed, basking in the glow and glory of the star-studded premiere.

“I’m full out-of-body here,” he added. “I’m so excited and just grateful and everyone who is a part of it has been so nice. And I’m just, I’m excited, dude.”

He also shared an update about the Staten Island Ferry investment he and former “SNL” co-star Colin Jost made in January 2022.

“I have no idea what’s going on with that thing,” he said, shaking his head. “Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we’re figuring it out.”

Davidson appeared on an episode of “SNL” in January 2022 to joke about having purchased the boat during a “Weekend Update” segment.

“Hey! We bought a ferry, the windowless van of the sea,” Davidson quipped, as Jost sarcastically added, “Yes, it’s very exciting. We thought the whole thing through.”

Now, more than a year later, it seems that Davidson might not be as fully on-board as he was when he first put up the cash.

“Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the f**k out of there so I can stop paying for it!” he quipped.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is now playing in theatres.

