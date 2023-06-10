Conor McGregor‘s promotional bit for his pain relief spray ended with the Miami Heat’s beloved mascot, Burnie, in the emergency room.

It all went down Friday night in the middle of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the visiting Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. Burnie, a 7-foot-6 depiction of the team’s fireball logo, came out wearing a robe and gold boxing gloves in what was obviously supposed to be a skit.

At first, McGregor’s playfully dousing his pain relief spray on Burnie but then, out of nowhere, he clocks the mascot square in the head, sending Burnie flat to the ground. Making matters worse, McGregor lands one more punch and then all panic ensues, as one staffer seen wearing headphones pulls McGregor away from the mascot.

Perhaps unbeknownst to them, three promotional staffers playfully wave towels over Burnie’s head as if to give the mascot some air. They eventually drag the mascot away from the court by his legs while McGregor again sprays the mascot.

During Game 4 of Heat-Nuggets, Conor McGregor punched Burnie — Miami’s mascot — as part of a promotion for McGregor’s pain relief spray. The hit actually sent the man who plays Burnie to the ER, per @sam_amick. He’s since been released.pic.twitter.com/AITQnJscrz — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 10, 2023

The bit, however, went too far. The Athletic‘s ace NBA reporter Sam Amick on Saturday reported that the punches landed the man who plays Burnie in the emergency room at a nearby hospital, where he was treated after getting levelled by the former UFC champion.

Citing a league source, The Athletic reports the man was given pain medication by a doctor. He’s since been discharged and recovering at home.

McGregor stayed for the rest of the game, only to see the Heat take another punch, losing 108-95. The Nuggets have a commanding 3-1 series lead and are one win away from their first NBA championship.

