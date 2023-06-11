Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Britney Spears’ family is worried about her health.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Kevin Federline, Spears’ ex-husband, and Jamie Spears, her estranged father, made alarming claims about the pop sensation’s well-being.

READ MORE: Sam Asghari Gushes Over Woman Of His ‘Dreams’ Britney Spears On Their First Wedding Anniversary

“I fear she’s on meth — I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up.”

On top of those concerning words, Britney’s dad made other statements that are of a similar tune.

“Britney may die like Amy”, he quoted, referencing the late singer Amy Winehouse who passed away from alcohol poisoning in 2011.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Shares Throwback Picture Of Son After Giving Ex Kevin Federline Approval To Move Kids To Hawaii

Federline went on to say: “I don’t want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose”, nodding at her sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, who are not currently visiting their mother and have contended they saw drugs delivered to Britney’s residence.

These concerns arose since Britney’s conservatorship, which saw the pop star live under heavy restrictions financially and physically, ended just over a year ago.