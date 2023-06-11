Britney Spears’ family is worried about her health.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Kevin Federline, Spears’ ex-husband, and Jamie Spears, her estranged father, made alarming claims about the pop sensation’s well-being.

“I fear she’s on meth — I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up.”

On top of those concerning words, Britney’s dad made other statements that are of a similar tune.

“Britney may die like Amy”, he quoted, referencing the late singer Amy Winehouse who passed away from alcohol poisoning in 2011.

Federline went on to say: “I don’t want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose”, nodding at her sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, who are not currently visiting their mother and have contended they saw drugs delivered to Britney’s residence.

These concerns arose since Britney’s conservatorship, which saw the pop star live under heavy restrictions financially and physically, ended just over a year ago.

In a statement shared with TMZ, Federline addressed the report, slamming it as “lies” that “sadden our family.”

“It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heartache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun. We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here.”

He continued: “It is very distressing that she continues to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone. As was previously published, our family did speak with Ms. Barak and Mr. Gunasti a few times, and this was done in a respectful way with love & compassion for Britney and the Spears family. Her lies and attempts to exploit minors is click bait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today.”

Spears, 41, who recently celebrated her wedding anniversary to fitness model Sam Asghari, took her response to all of the familial accusations to Instagram.

In a post accompanied by a photo of a young girl being bullied by kids, the star wrote: “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that …

She continued to mention her children, Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, for going into their rooms and locking their doors when she would visit, explaining that it’s hypocritical they want her to listen to them when they ignored her frequently as a parent.

“So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low … l’ve always felt like the news bullies me … It’s sad because everyone sits back as if that’s ok to make up lies to that extent … Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ???” she continued elaborating.

The “Toxic” singer then ended her statement by hoping the article wasn’t true.