Megan Fox isn’t backing down.

Robby Starbuck, 34, an American politician, took to Twitter to criticize Fox’s parenting, alleging that he once witnessed the “Transformers” star force her three children, who she shares with Brian Austin Green, to wear “girls [sic] clothes.”

Fox, 37, responded to Starbuck’s alleged claims in a fiery Instagram post on Saturday, labelling him a “clout chaser” and voicing disgust for “exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign.”

“Hey @robbystarbuck, I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser, but let me teach you something,” Fox — who shares Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6 with Green, 49 — started in her Instapost.

“Irregardless [sic] of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense,” slammed the “Jennifer’s Body” star in retaliation.

The “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” star continued firing off: “Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.”

The starlet then added that she’s been “burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men like you” before, stating, “And yet i’m still here.”

Fox has been romantically linked to musician Machine Gun Kelly since early 2022.