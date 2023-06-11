Nicki Minaj was the unfortunate target of a “swatting” attack this week.

A prankster pulled a stunt that resulted in Child Services being contacted, leading to a visit from Los Angeles Police Department sheriff’s deputies at Minaj’s California mansion. According to an insider in law enforcement, the unexpected intrusion left everyone perplexed and scrambling to sort out the confusion, reports TMZ.

The multi-platinum “Super Bass” chart-topper, 40, who shares her baby boy with husband and musician Kenneth Petty, spoke with law enforcement at her home after the prankster called 911, claiming Minaj was abusing her 2-year-old son.

Her toddler was subsequently examined before police declared there were no signs of abuse. Unfortunately, a few hours later, another phone call reporting Minaj was made to the police.

According to the outlet, Minaj is pursuing legal action against all parties involved in the swatting fiasco.

Minaj’s welcomed her beloved son in September 2020. The baby arrived almost a year after Minaj’s wedding to her partner, Petty.