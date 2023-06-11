Click to share this via email

Kelis is keeping on the down low.

The “Milkshake” singer, 43, is currently vacationing in Greece, where she responded to an Insta comment asking her to confirm her rumoured romance with Bill Murray, 72.

“Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?” wrote the fan underneath a stunning snap of the star flaunting her toned physique in a bikini.

“lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all,” Kelis responded, remaining mums the word on the headline-making speculation.

Rumours of the pair’s alleged relationship began blossoming earlier this week following a report from the US Sun.

Murray has been seen attending several Kelis concerts overseas in recent months and reportedly struck a connection regarding “recent bereavements.”

The apparent new romance emerged over a year since Kelis sadly bid farewell to her beloved husband, Mike Mora, who tragically passed away in March 2022 at 37 due to stomach cancer.

Murray shares six kids with his ex-wives, and Kelis shares two children with her late husband.