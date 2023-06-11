Elliot Page once declined a big movie role to prioritize his mental health.

In his new memoir, Pageboy, the 36-year-old Canadian actor, who came out as transgender in 2020, revealed that he wanted to “kill” himself when he was tasked with wearing feminine clothes on the movie set.

“I would imagine myself in a woman’s costume from the mid-nineteenth century. The dress, the shoes, the hair, flashed before my eyes. It was too much after having put on the mask for awards season,” said the “Umbrella Academy” star.

“I understood that if I were to do it, I would want to kill myself.”

The movie was apparently based on a “famous book,” and Page was set to play a “sought-after” character. Ultimately, the feminine role proved to be “too much” for Elliot, as he hadn’t transitioned yet and felt like his “personal life was suffocating [him] already.”

“I pushed myself to dispel the truth for fear of banishment, but I was despondent, trapped in a dismal disguise. An empty, aimless shell,” Page continued.

“It wasn’t easy to explain to my reps that I couldn’t take on a role because of clothing. A face would scrunch up and tilt sideways, ‘But you’re an actor?’ Wardrobe fittings for films ripped at my insides, talons gashing my organs.”

Variety reported in 2008 that Page had been enlisted in the adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s Janye Eyre, but the role eventually went to Mia Wasikowska.