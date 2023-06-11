“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” stormed into theatres worldwide this weekend, amassing a staggering $110 million at the international box office.

The film’s success was highlighted by an impressive $40 million opening in China, as reported by Variety.

Paramount’s seventh action-packed franchise installment made an explosive $60 million debut in North America, propelling its worldwide earnings to a solid $170 million. Overseas markets are poised to play a pivotal role in the film’s theatrical success, as previous entries have generated up to 70% of box office returns outside the U.S. and Canada.

While “Rise of the Beasts” is tracking 32% below the previous installment, “Bumblebee,” at the international box office, it continues to make waves by setting franchise records in eight smaller markets, surging in countries like Indonesia, Argentina and Peru.

In China, a territory known for its unpredictable reception to Hollywood films, “Rise of the Beasts” soared to the second-best opening weekend of the year.

The film’s success story continued in other top-grossing markets, including Mexico ($7.3 million), Indonesia ($5.3 million), Peru ($5 million), and Korea ($4.4 million).

Steven Caple Jr., the mind behind “Creed II,” helms “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback shine as Optimus Prime and the Autobots, embarking on a high-stakes mission to thwart a planet-threatening menace.