DC Young Fly is celebrating the life of his girlfriend, Ms Jackie Oh!.

On Saturday, following the celebration of life service held in her honor, the Wild ‘n Out star took to social media to share another tribute to the late mother of three.

“Sent you off the right way mama 🤎🥹 love u forever 💪🏾💪🏾 the kids gon be str8 and you kno GOD got us 💪🏾🙏🏾🤎,” DC wrote. The clip included a look inside of the Atlanta church where Jackie’s funeral was held. Inside were pictures of the model, DC and their children. At the end of the video, the comedian gave a look at the horse drawn carriage that carried Jackie’s casket to her final resting place.

Another video, shared by videographer Craig Shoots, shows DC and their three children surrounded by family and friends as they release doves in Jackie’s honor.

A funeral service was held in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday for the model and business woman — who died on June 1.

Ahead of the ceremony — which was streamed — DC shared a picture of the program along with a message dedicated to his leading lady.

“Love You mama ♥️ we goin up the right way 💪🏾,” the House Party 2 actor wrote.

Last week, DC took to his Instagram to honor Jackie, with whom he shares children, Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince’Nehemiah, 10 months.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner 😢You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!! You kno we GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit🙏🏾🙏🏾 we never question the HIGHER POWER 🙅🏾‍♂️we roll wit the punches and continue to live righteous 💪🏾,” he wrote next to a series of pictures of him and Jackie.

He continued, “will always tell our kids how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!! You know how our last convo went 🥺 I prayed for Yu and now we are here.. but it’s ok we willll continue to pray and hold on to our FAITH because that’s alll we kno!! Love you forever and our kids are super strong 💪🏾 they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!! U wit me forever ♥️ The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise 😫(Yu gon get me for Dat🥲 but it’s true) LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered 🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

According to TMZ, which was the first to report the news of Jacky Oh’s death, the former television personality died in Miami. So far, the official cause of death has not been revealed.

