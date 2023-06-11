Rebel Wilson and her baby daughter Royce are melting hearts.
The 43-year-old Australian actress cuddled her bundle of joy in a series of adorable snaps posted to Instagram on Saturday.
“My baby 😘” Wilson captioned the sweet snaps.
In the opening snapshot, Wilson steals a moment of comfort with Royce as she glances into the lens.
Little Royce was dressed in an adorable patterned romper, complete with a hair bow and a pink and white spotted bib embellished with her name in vibrant red.
Meanwhile, her mom donned a cozy brown and blue sweater over a white t-shirt, perfectly complemented by her hair waves.
The heartwarming exchange continued in the comments section, where it was revealed that Royce’s bib was a gift from none other than Hollywood hairstylist Cheryl Marks.
Excitedly, Cheryl exclaimed, “#Gorgeous the bib I bought #Royce!!!” Wilson responded with three heart emojis.
Not only did Wilson’s “Pitch Perfect” co-stars show their adoration for the sweet photoshoot, with Brittany Snow swooning, “Oh come on 😍,” and Adam Devine chiming in, “KAUUUUTIE!!!,” but her fiancée Ramona Agruma, with whom she welcomed Royce via surrogate in November 2022, added two heart emojis.