Irina Shayk isn’t here for the rumour mill.

After a story circulated last week that the 37-year-old Russian model “threw herself” at former football star Tom Brady at a star-studded wedding in Italy, her rep is now dismissing the rumours as false, according to the Daily Mail.

Cheri Bowen, VP of The Society Management, an NYC-based modelling agency, told the outlet: “This story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening.”

Page Six had previously reported on Friday that Shayk, who boasts a dating resume that includes Bradley Cooper, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kanye West, had “scarcely let [Brady] out of her sight” at the extravagant wedding for Joe Nahmed and Madison Headrick.

Brady, 45, and his ex-wife Bündchen have two children, Vivian and Benjamin, and Brady’s older son, Jack, from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

On the other hand, Shayk shares a daughter named Lea with actor Bradley Cooper.