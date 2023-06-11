Luke Evans and Billy Porter showed off more than just their acting skills at the premiere of their new film, “Our Son”.

Following the drama’s end credits, the actors surprised audience members at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday with a duet of a song — written by Porter — from the upcoming project.

Evans shared a video of the pair belting out the emotional track while holding hands. They concluded the heartfelt duet with an embrace on stage as the audience erupted with cheer.

“This was the only way to close our beautiful premiere today, singing the duet @theebillyporter wrote that we both sang today which is in our movie,” the actor captioned his Instagram post.

In “Our Son”, Evans, 44, and Porter, 53, star as “partners of 13 years going through a divorce. The pair is led into a custody battle over their son, Owen, that forces the two to reckon with the changing reality of their love for one another while supporting their child,” as per People.

Both Evans and Porter began their career on the stage. Evans performed in many of London’s West End productions including Rent, Miss Saigon, and Avenue Q. The Welsh actor and singer also performed in Disney’s live-action of “Beauty and the Beast”. As for Porter, before he became a mainstream pop vocalist, the actor and singer held a notable reputation as a theatrical singer in Broadway productions like Grease and Smokey Joe’s Cafe.

In November 2022, Evans put out an album titled, A Song for You, in which he covers a variety of hits — like Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World’s “Say Something” with Nicole Kidman — plus, sings a few original songs.