Rosamund Pike is getting brutally honest about the wellness industry.

The Academy Award nominee, 44, recently talked with The Guardian, where she discussed her audio drama, “People Who Knew Me”, which airs on BBC Sounds.

“People Who Knew Me” stars Pike as Emily Morris, a woman who masterminds her disappearance after 9/11, assuming a new identity as Connie Prynne in California.

The script includes a satirical jab at Gwyneth Paltrow’s health and wellness company goop. Pike didn’t hold back her thoughts on the entire industry.

“I think we’re all being conned by the wellness industry,” began the “Gone Girl” actress.

“This idea that it’s no longer enough to be healthy and we have to be ‘well’ is something that needs to be interrogated. Yet it’s so seductive because it’s in pursuit of things that people are ashamed to want, like youth, beauty and fitness.”

Pike then further explained how she believes #MeToo gave women an “opportunity to escape some of the demands put on them”, but that now people appear to be “voluntarily flocking back to being controlled but in a different guise, by these wellness claims.”

She concluded by stating that the wellness industry has “politicized our food, politicized our exercise, and I think it’s really dangerous.”