Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North, and his wife, Bianca Censori, seem to be getting along quite well.

In new photos obtained by TMZ from Kanye’s birthday bash, North West and Censori appear in great spirit as they arrive to the rapper’s 46th birthday celebration Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The pics, taken outside the party, see North sporting her dad’s signature black boots while holding hands with Censori.

North West and Kanye’s wife Bianca Censori arriving at his birthday party last night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wq5yYK8wAZ — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) June 11, 2023

North also appears to have a busted up face, however TMZ reports it’s just makeup as the nine-year-old enjoys playing around with special effects and prosthetic makeup. She previously transformed both her and mom, Kim Kardashian, into The Grinch.

Inside the dim candlelit party, a DJ played several of Kanye’s biggest hits and sushi was served on models, the outlet reports, adding that Chloe Bailey and Ty Dolla Sign were among some of the celebs who attended the bash.

One guest event captured a sweet father-daughter moment as North is seen filming Kanye lip-syncing to his song “Off The Grid” while Censori watched nearby.

kanye, north west and bianca censori filming at his 46th birthday party pic.twitter.com/ZjABpeKv9m — كاتب (@modellosaintcir) June 11, 2023

While this isn’t the first time North has spent time with her dad’s new wife, it certainly appears she’s getting more comfortable around Censori.