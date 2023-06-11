On Sunday evening, the 2023 Tony Awards will recognize the best of Broadway during the 76th annual celebration hosted by Ariana DeBose. The ceremony, which unfolded a bit differently this year after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike with studios over fair compensation, revealed the winners of 26 categories while still providing a showcase for many of the top nominees with live musical performances.

Leading up to the big night, a total of 27 new productions were nominated, with the musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot coming out on top with a total of 13. The other top musicals were & JulietNew York New York and Shucked with nine each and Kimberly Akimbo with eight. The most nominated revived musical, meanwhile, was Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which also garnered eight nods.

On the play side, Ain’t No Mo’ and Leopoldstadt were the most nominated originals while A Doll’s House was the most recognized revival of the year. All three productions garnered six nominations each and were followed closely by Cost of Living and Fat Ham, each of which earned five, and Prima Facie, which landed four.

When it comes to the acting prizes, Alex Newell of Shucked and Some Like It Hot‘s J. Harrison Ghee broke new ground as the awards’ first-ever nonbinary acting nominees while Audra MacDonald continued her historic run as the most nominated performer by earning her 10th for Ohio State Murders.

Other notable acting nominees included Annaleigh AshfordJessica ChastainJodie ComerSean Hayes and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Additionally, Amber RuffinLena Waithe and Mariah Carey all picked up their first nominations as producers in the Best Musical and Best Play categories.

Announced prior to the nominations, Jerry Mitchell will receive the 2023 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award in recognition of his involvement with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) and decades of volunteer service through the arts.

The 2023 Tony Awards, meanwhile, unfolded over a four-hour event that first kicked off with The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of exclusive content leading up to the main celebration. That event started at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Pluto TV before DeBose took over as host with awards handed out live from the United Palace Theatre in New York City, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

See the complete list of winners in bold below:

Best Musical

& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo — **WINNER!
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot

Best Play

Ain’t No Mo’
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt — **WINNER!

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Parade — **WINNER!
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
A Doll’s House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog — **WINNER!

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar — **WINNER!
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt — **WINNER!
David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot — **WINNER!
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jodran Donica, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked — **WINNER!

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie — **WINNER!
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window — **WINNER!
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods 
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo — **WINNER!
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo — **WINNER!
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade — **WINNER!
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Book of a Musical

David West Read, & Juliet
David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo — **WINNER!
David Thompson & Sharon Washington, New York, New York
Robert Horn, Shucked
Matthew López & Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

Best Original Score

Almost Famous
Music: Tom Kitt
Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt
Kimberly Akimbo –*WINNER!!
Music: Jeanine Tesori
Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire
KPOP
Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon
Shucked
Music & Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally
Some Like It Hot
Music: Marc Shaiman
Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot — **WINNER!
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot — **WINNER!
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

