Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee made history on Sunday, when they became the first nonbinary-identifying people to win an individual acting prize at the 76th annual Tony Awards, breaking the glass for LGBTQ performers at the annual Broadway celebration.

Newell won Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for their show-stopping performance in Shucked and Ghee won the prize for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Some Like It Hot, becoming the first nonbinary performer to win the category.

“I have wanted this my entire life. And I thank each and every one of you in this room,” Newell said while taking the stage at the United Palace Theatre, during the 2023 ceremony hosted by Ariana DeBose.

Speaking directly to their mother, who was in the audience, Newell shared, “Mommy, I love you. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. Thank you for teaching me what strength is.

“To my entire building and cast and crew of Shucked, you are my rock. I love you all. Thank you for seeing me, Broadway,” Newell continued, while fighting back tears. “I should not be up here. As a queer, nonbinary, fat, black little baby from Massachusetts. And to anyone that thinks that they can’t do it, I’m going to look you dead in your face and tell you that you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Newell first broke out on “Glee” and has since starred on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and became a Broadway fixture with Once on This Island. This season, they earned their first-ever Tony Award nomination for their turn as Lulu, a female whiskey distiller living in a small, corn-filled town, whose standout musical number includes “Independently Owned”.

Shucked, which features music and lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally and a book by Robert Horn, tells the story of a young girl who leaves her secluded town in search of someone who can help them save all their corn from dying. Lulu is one of the eclectic residents who finds their world rattled by new ideas (and incomers) from the outside world.

Newell, who attended the Met Gala the night before the 2023 Tony Award nominees were announced, took to Instagram to share their excitement for the recognition. “I’m unwell!” the performer quipped at the time.

Following Newell, Ghee won their category for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for their performance in Some Like It Hot.

“My mother raised me to understand that my gifts that god gave me were not about me. To use them to be effective in the world, to help somebody else’s journey,” Ghee said during the 76th annual awards show.

“So thank you for teaching me how to live, how to love, how to give. For every trans, non-binary, gender nonconforming human who ever was told you couldn’t be, you couldn’t be seen, this is for you.”

Ghee’s win is for their acclaimed turn as a bass player named Jerry, who is forced to go on the run and hide in plain sight as a member of an all-female band before discovering their true identity as Daphne in the musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot.

Featuring a book written by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin with music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman, and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot is based on the 1959 film originally starring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe.

In addition to Ghee, the production stars fellow nominee Christian Borle as Joe while Adrianna Hicks takes over Monroe’s role as Sugar. The rest of the cast includes additional acting nominees, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood and NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue.

Ghee’s win comes after Some Like It Hot earned a total of 13 nominations at the 76th annual Tony Awards, making it the most recognized production of the 2022-2023 season. Following the historic nominations, including Newell’s, Ghee shared their reaction in a statement to ET.

“I’m thrilled! It has been a fantastic journey to portray Jerry/Daphne, and I’ve been overwhelmed — in a good way — to see how audiences have received these characters,” the performer said.

Ghee added, “I’m thankful to every member of this production for creating such an affirming space where I get to show the complexity of this human and go on a beautiful ride every time the curtains go up. I’m grateful to the committee for recognizing this work. It’s a moment I will cherish forever.”

The nominations for Newell and Ghee follow 2022’s historic nomination and win for Toby Marlow, who co-wrote the book, music and lyrics of Six and took home the award for Best Original Score. That year, Marlow became the first-ever nonbinary person to be recognized by the Tony Awards.

The 2023 Tony Awards, meanwhile, unfolded over a four-hour event that first kicked off with The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of exclusive content leading up to the main celebration. That event started at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Pluto TV before Ariana DeBose took over as host with awards handed out live starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Check out the full list of winners at the 2023 Tony Awards here.

