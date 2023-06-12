Click to share this via email

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the football field for a night to attend the 2023 Tony Awards — and his appearance at Broadway’s biggest night quickly went viral.

Rodgers and his New York Jets teammate, C.J. Uzomah, were spotted posing on the red carpet at the 76th annual event held at United Palace in New York.

The football star — who was recently transferred to the Jets and has been spotted attending events such as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour — cleaned up nice for the occasion in a metallic brown suit.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the New York Jets quarterback looking hilariously confused in the Tony Awards audience and took to Twitter to share screenshots of the broadcast.

“Aaron Rodgers looks like he just spotted a member of his family at the Tonys,” one Twitter user wrote.

Aaron Rodgers looks like he just spotted a member of his family at the Tonys. pic.twitter.com/vV6ZihF1YL — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 12, 2023

Aaron Rodgers at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA – 11 June 2023. — Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

“Aaron Rodgers at the Tonys listening to a song about corn. What a time to be alive,” another user said.

Aaron Rodgers at the Tonys listening to a song about corn. What a time to be alive. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) June 12, 2023

“Sorry, did I just see Aaron Rodgers at the Tonys?” a Twitter user questioned.

Sorry, did I just see Aaron Rodgers at the Tonys? — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 12, 2023

Another tweeted, “LMAO WTF IS AARON RODGERS DOING AT THE TONYS?????”

LMAO WTF IS AARON RODGERS DOING AT THE TONYS????? pic.twitter.com/q9y7MjHeej — karlee (@kar__lee) June 12, 2023

See more hilarious reactions in the tweets below.

Aaron Rodgers at the Tonys like a real New Yorker! — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) June 12, 2023

Aaron Rodgers jump scare at the Tonys was absolutely not necessary — Paul Ross (@RealPaulRoss) June 12, 2023

please someone explain why aaron rodgers is at the tonys sitting behind casey nicholaw — J L M (@jlmccuish) June 12, 2023

Aaron Rodgers at the Tonys; Tom Brady at the French Open — Alan Pergament (@StillTalkinTV) June 12, 2023

The 2023 Tony Awards, meanwhile, unfolded over a four-hour event that first kicked off with The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show of exclusive content leading up to the main celebration. That event started at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Pluto TV before Ariana DeBose took over as host with awards handed out live starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Check out the full list of 2023 Tony Award winners here.