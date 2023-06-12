Lupita Nyong’o is having an out-of-body experience.

On Sunday night, the Oscar-winner attended the 2023 Tony Awards and stole the show on the red carpet with a silver breastplate cast from a mold of her nude body.

“A SHAMELESS OUT-OF-BODY EXPERIENCE,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of the striking outfit.

“Honored, humbled, strengthened and energized to don this breastplate created by @mishajapanwala, which she cast and molded of my body,” Nyong’o shared.

“Misha Japanwala is a Pakistani artist and fashion designer, whose work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body,” the actress explained. “In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies.”

She added, “Misha, thank you for this special opportunity to BE EXACTLY HERE, IN THIS BODY NOW.”

Japanwala has also crafted similar breastplates for other celebrities, including Cardi B, Halsey, Julia Fox and others.

Talking about her work for Cardi, who had her breastplate cast while she was pregnant with her second child in 2021, Japanwala said, “[The] pregnant body is something that’s really special because it’s this time in your life when your body’s a certain way … [but] it’s going to go away soon.”

Meanwhile, Nyongo’s fans and fellow celebs loved the Tonys red carpet look, praising her style and the message in the comments on Instagram.

“Phenomenal,” wrote singer Janelle Monáe, while model Naomi Campbell added, “YES DIVINE.”

Actress Jurnee Smollett said, “How many times can I like one picture!?!? My beauty. You look stunning. Thank you for being you. That’s all. Love you so.”

“Wow! This piece is powerful, brave and also doing what good art is supposed to do, make people think,” wrote one fan.

Another said, “What a fabulous celebration of the body. I would love to do this after I finish breast cancer treatment. 🤩🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾”