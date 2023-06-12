Samuel L. Jackson was hitting headlines after attending the 2023 Tony Awards on Sunday.

The actor was nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for his role in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson. However, he lost out to Leopoldstadt star Brandon Uranowitz.

The Piano Lesson was Jackson’s wife LaTanya Richardson’s Broadway directorial debut.

After failing to win the gong, Jackson was caught on camera looking unimpressed, which quickly sparked an online frenzy.

Some even said he rolled his eyes.

See some of the internet reaction below.

