Samuel L. Jackson at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 11 June 2023.

Samuel L. Jackson was hitting headlines after attending the 2023 Tony Awards on Sunday.

The actor was nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for his role in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson. However, he lost out to Leopoldstadt star Brandon Uranowitz.

The Piano Lesson was Jackson’s wife LaTanya Richardson’s Broadway directorial debut.

After failing to win the gong, Jackson was caught on camera looking unimpressed, which quickly sparked an online frenzy.

Some even said he rolled his eyes.

Samuel L. Jackson does not have good non-winner face. I’m sure his eye roll will be a meme. #TonyAwards — Mindy Benson (@MindyBe) June 12, 2023

See some of the internet reaction below.

Samuel L. Jackson’s face took me all the way out 😭😭😭 He looks like he knew he wasn’t getting the Tony. Based on the shout out during the winner’s acceptance speech, it sounds like Jordan E. Cooper maybe should have won it for Ain’t No Mo’ https://t.co/CzjzO2NCxm — Tammi “Did you wash your hands?” Sparks 👋🏾🧼🧴 (@tammirsparks) June 12, 2023

oh my god samuel l jackson’s face — tony’sposting (@shortzendaya) June 12, 2023

Samuel L Jackson didn’t look happy 😂 #TonyAwards — Greg Thompson Jr. (@gregthompjr) June 12, 2023

I'm fucking cackling at the "of course the white guy won" face Samuel L Jackson just made. Nice that it at least went to a Jewish white guy. I really wish I could see Ain't No' Mo' though. It looks so good. #TonyAwards2023 — 🏴‍☠️ Kaija 🏴‍☠️ (@mother_fickle) June 12, 2023