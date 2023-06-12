Uzo Aduba is pregnant!

The “Orange Is the New Black” star revealed the exciting news on the red carpet at the 2023 Tony Awards that she and husband Robert Sweeting are expecting their first child.

Arriving on the red carpet, the 42-year-old actress stunned in a bright orange Christian Siriano suit with her jacket unbuttoned to show off her baby bump.

Uzo Aduba – Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/CP Images — Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/CP Images

She also posted a video on Instagram sharing the news with her followers.

Holding up a baby onesie in the clip, Abuda wrote in the caption, “What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy!”

“I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done,” she added.

In the comments, Aduba received congratulations from fans, and celebs like Melanie Lynskey, Gina Rodriguez, Amber Tamblyn, Michelle Kwan and more.

Aduba and Sweeting got married in a private ceremony in 2020, though the news was only reported later the next year.

In an Instagram post earlier this year, the actress shared a photo from her wedding, and opened up about her marriage publicly for the first time.

She shared a quote from “When Harry Met Sally”, reading, “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”

“For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me. ❤️,” Aduba added.