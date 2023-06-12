Jessie J’s boyfriend, Chanan Safir Colman, appeared to confirm their baby son’s name in a heartfelt Instagram post over the weekend.

Colman shared an adorable photo of himself cradling the newborn to celebrate him being one month old.

The professional basketball player wrote, “So that happend 🥹❤️😍🙌🏾 Tomorrow my young king is 1 month old.

“And although my expectations were high you are everything and more. Since you were born, work, food and sleep seem completely irrelevant. When you look deep into my soul while taking the biggest s**t in my hands I smile, when you pee all over me while I change you I laugh, when you frantically kiss/suck on the side of my face, shoulder or neck looking for your mothers breast my heart smiles, and when you fall asleep on me with your arms wrapped around me I feel complete.”

He added, appearing to confirm the name, “Ben Shelli I already love doing life with you. Your greatness has absolutely NO limitations, and until the end off my days I’ll always protect you, teach you right from wrong, guide you when needed/asked, help you with your home work and find you some one that can teach you how to spell 😆, support you in ups, downs and all of the in between and of course love you unconditionally.

“Love you long time your Aba.”

Colman’s post comes after Jessie J revealed she’d met the sportsman only a few weeks after her miscarriage in 2021.

“It was a whirlwind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during,” the musician’s post included.