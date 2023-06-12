Toronto’s Do West Fest unexpectedly attracted a notable A-lister over the weekend.

Shawn Mendes, 24, was seen strolling along the vibrant streets of the block party event in a TikTok video shared on Sunday.

The Pickering-born chart-topper donned denim jeans, a grey muscle tee and shades, however his attempt at a relaxed incognito style couldn’t hide his presence.

Do West Fest is a staple in Toronto’s summer events, running from June 9 to June 11, the celebration extends across the west end of Toronto and features 50 licensed patios, busker performances, art installations and a ton of food and shopping.

Fans took to the comment section to point out how much Mendes loves T.O., with one fan revealing: “He’s always in Toronto. He used to be a regular at my restaurant with his mom.”

“he’s such a regular dude,” added another user.

The unexpected appearance follows Mendes’ recent release of his new climate change awareness track, “What The Hell Are We Dying For?”, which dropped on Friday. The song centres around his thoughts on the devastating forest fires in Canada, though some fans online felt the song also talks about his relationship with pop star Camila Cabello.