Kate Hudson is showing her beau, Danny Fujikawa, some love on his 37th birthday!

On Saturday, the “How To Lose a Guy” in 10 Days actress took to Instagram to pen a sweet message — and share some iconic photos — in honor of her fiancé’s special day.

“The most loving, pure, honest, sensitive, brilliant, caring man is 37 today! Happiest Birthday to my love, my partner, my man! I’m so grateful we shacked up together, had a baby and decided to be married…when we have time to plan it 😳🥰,” Hudson captioned the post.

“People wonder what makes love last…I wonder too! I think there’s a lot of factors but this last slide has to definitely be one. Find someone to get weird with and no, this will not be the direction of my album, this is just what happens in our house when there’s day drinking involved….😆 I love you madly @fujikawadanny HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉.”

Included in the photo roundup were pictures of Hudson and Fujikawa sharing sweet moments together, the couple and their 4-year-old daughter, Rani, and the couple featuring Kate’s sons Ryder and Bingham.

Hudson, 44, and Fujikawa got engaged in 2021, after five years of dating.

Last week, the Glass Onion actress opened up about her relationship and the safety she feels with the singer.

“It’s the best,” Hudson shared, beaming. “I mean, it’s all about safety, isn’t it? At the end of the day, if you have that real, real, like, yummy sense of safety, you feel so much more freedom,” she said during a sit down on Chelsea Handler’s “Dear Chelsea” podcast. “Danny is the first relationship I’ve had where I really feel free,” she continued. “Even though we’re in a monogamous, intimate relationship, I don’t feel any part of me that feels like I need to break out.”

She added, “He gives me so much freedom, and in my life and in the kind of world that we travel in — we travel all over the world, and we’re meeting incredibly interesting people and beautiful people — when you have someone who has such a deep trust in you and gives you so much freedom, it feels so nice,” Hudson shared. “Like, you never want to do anything to hurt it. It really is the first time I’ve felt that kind of safety.

