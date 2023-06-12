Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s 10-month-old baby son Tatum was a Kardashian when he was born, sources have said.

According to TMZ, after it was revealed that Thompson had got another woman — Maralee Nichols — pregnant following his and Kardashian’s decision to have a child via surrogacy, the reality TV star decided to give their son her surname.

However, insiders said that although Tatum was initially legally a Kardashian, she eventually had a change of heart.

The sources added that Tatum’s first name also wasn’t Tatum at first.

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian Hits Back At Anyone Commenting On Tristan Thompson Relationship Status: ‘It’s Exhausting’

Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship has certainly hit headlines over the years, given his multiple cheating scandals.

During last week’s episode of “The Kardashians”, she set the record straight about whether she’ll be rekindling her romance with the Canadian-American basketball player anytime soon.

She insisted, “There’s still boundaries, I’m definitely putting my foot down around a lot of things. No one’s just here chilling if there’s no kids involved.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Dresses Son Saint In Tristan Thompson Jersey To Attend Lakers Game

Kardashian spoke further about where their relationship stands in a confessional on the show.

She told the camera, “These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already.

“I’ve gotten back with him after a cheating scandal so I don’t know if Tristan is under the impression, ‘Oh wow, OK, let’s just ride this out and eventually she’ll get back with me.’”

“I get why he would think that, so it’s my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise,” the reality TV star went on. “I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it’s always about the kids because it’s so easy to fall back into [habits]. I can’t let those old habits easily come into my life. It’s just not what I want.”