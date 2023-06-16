Click to share this via email

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – June 16th, 2023

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock – “Don’t Say Love”

Dolly Parton – “Magic Man (Carl Version) (feat. Ann Wilson)” With Special Guest Howard Leese & “Bygones (feat. Rob Halford)” With Special Guests Nikki Sixx & John 5

Coi Leray – “Run It Up”

ATEEZ – “BOUNCY” , plus THE WORLD EP 2: OUTLAW (EP)

Sam Fischer and Meghan Trainor – “Alright”

Gracie Abrams – “Block me out”, plus Good Riddance (Deluxe Album)

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Jvke, Jimin, Charlie Puth & Muni Long — “Angel Pt.2”

Kēynes – “Low Lows & Ceremonies”

Myles Lloyd – “Shadows”

Carly Pearce – “We Don’t Fight Anymore” ft. Chris Stapleton

David James – “Lost”

IVAN – “One Too Many”

Queens of the Stone Age – “Paper Machete”

Killer Mike – “Scientists & Engineers” ft. Future, Andre 3000, Eryn Allen Kane

The Hives – “Countdown to Sundown”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Jenane – “Light Up”, Madilyn Bailey – “Tattoos & Therapy”, Asake – “Olorun”, Hemlock Springs, “heavun”, Sophie Cates, “Walking the Dogs”,

Keep On Your Radar:

Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)

Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch, is set for release on June 23, 2023.

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry (ALBUM)

Kelly Clarkson is dropped her brand new album, Chemistry on June 23, 2023.

Kim Petras – Feed The Beast (ALBUM)

Feed The Beast the album June 23rd. Pre order everywhere now 🏰 https://t.co/YvX5uKX3Ww pic.twitter.com/FjDEuiw87j — kim petras (@kimpetras) May 23, 2023

Kim Petras’ highly anticipated debut album, Feed The Beast is set for release on June 23rd, 2023.

Valley – Lost In Translation (ALBUM)

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.

Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (Album)

Taylor’s Version of her beloved album, Speak Now is set for release on July 7th, 2023.

Rita Ora – You & I (Album)

Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.

Lauren Spencer Smith – Mirror (ALBUM)

Lauren Spencer Smith’s highly anticipated debut studio album, Mirror is set for release on July 14, 2023.

Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)

Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.

Reneé Rapp – Snow Angel (Album)

Reneé Rapp’s brand new album, SNOW ANGEL is set for release on August 18, 2023.

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.