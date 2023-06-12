Elizabeth Olsen isn’t looking back.

The “WandaVision” star sat down with “The White Lotus” actress Meghann Fahy for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series and shared that she doesn’t miss her Marvel role.

Olsen first played Scarlet Witch, a.k.a. Wanda Maximoff, in the sequel “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, and became a mainstay of the Marvel franchise, going on to lead the TV series spin-off “WandaVision”.

Her last appearance in the franchise came in last year’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, which appeared to give the character a definitive ending.

Asked if she misses playing Scarlet Witch, Olsen admitted, “No, I don’t.”

She explained, “I think it’s been almost 10 years of playing her. And I’ve loved it. And I think the reason why I am not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I’m really proud of what we were able to do.”

In fact, Olsen shared that even if she never stars in another Marvel movie again, she will look fondly on the work she did.

“I think ‘WandaVision’ was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I’m fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made,” she said. “And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all.”

This year, Olsen followed up her Marvel run by starring opposite Jesse Plemons in the mini-series “Love & Death”.