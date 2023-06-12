Michael Shannon didn’t hold back as he voiced his opinion on what it was like reprising his role as General Zod in “The Flash”.

The actor — whose character’s neck was snapped by Superman in 2013’s “Man of Steel” — told Collider of whether returning to the role felt different, since he’s from a different timeline: “I’m not going to lie — it wasn’t quite satisfying for me, as an actor. These multiverse movies are like somebody playing with action figures.

“It’s like, ‘Here’s this person. Here’s that person. And they’re fighting!’ It’s not quite the in-depth character study situation that I honestly felt ‘Man of Steel’ was.

“Whether people think that’s crazy or not, I don’t even care. I really felt like ‘Man of Steel’ was actually a pretty sophisticated story. I feel like ‘The Flash’ is too, but it’s not Zod’s story. I’m basically there to present a challenge.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Shannon said when discussing what he was excited for people to see in the flick and what fans should be prepared for: “Honestly, to me, it’s all about Ezra [Miller]. I just think Ezra is a fascinating performer and actor.

“I can’t wait to see this performance. It’s a huge challenge. I don’t wanna give anything away, but what Ezra has to do in this movie is pretty crazy, and I think [they’re] up for the task,” the star — who made sure to get “Man of Steel” director Zack Snyder’s blessing before reprising the role — continued.

“I know a lot of times, with movies like this, people are excited about the big set pieces or the effects, but for me, it’s always about performance. I don’t care whether it’s an Ingmar Bergman film or the ‘Avengers’. It’s always about performance.”

Watch “The Flash” trailer below ahead of its June 16 theatre release.