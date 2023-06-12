Taylor Swift is sharing the love.

While performing two sold-out shows at Detroit’s Ford Field stadium over the weekend on her Eras Tour, the Grammy winner, 33, donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan.

The food bank shared the news of the bountiful gesture from the songstress on Friday via Facebook, adding a quote from Swift herself: “No matter what happens in life, be good to people.”

“These words ring true today with Taylor’s surprise donation to Gleaners during her #TSTheErasTour stop in #Detroit,” the ecstatic social media post raved. “Thank you for making an impact & empowering kids and families with nutritious food!”

Swift’s charitable contribution was not disclosed; however, the Detroit Free Press hailed it as “generous.”

Kristin Sokul, a rep for the food bank, praised Swift in a statement to the publication for her support during a “critical time for so many emergency food providers.”

“Her generosity goes beyond dollars for meals,” Sokul added. “The space in her heart will empower households across Southeast Michigan to live happier, healthier lives and elevate the important issue of food security so others who have the ability to help can be inspired by her example. The entire Gleaners team is so grateful for this incredible gift.”

Swift’s next stop on the Eras Tour is her home state of Pennsylvania at the Acrisure Stadium on Friday, June 16.