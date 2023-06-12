“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Tenoch Huerta has been accused of sexual assault.

Saxophonist María Elena Ríos made the accusations in a series of tweets over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and the abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved around the world for playing a character in a movie such as Tenoch Huerta,” the activist wrote, in messages translated from Spanish, according to the Times.

The comments came after the activist organization based in Mexico — Poder Prieto — posted an episode of the podcast “El Feisbuk de la Malinche” featuring Ríos on social media. She was a former member.

According to Ríos, the organization — of which Huerta is a spokesperson — shared the episode without her consent, claiming they had her work for free.

She also accused the organization — who work to combat racism in the entertainment industry and more — of “being violent behind closed doors and defending Huerta,” the Times continued.

Poder Prieto insisted they were unable to pay Ríos for something they didn’t produce, adding that they simply recommended it along with other content.

This is when Ríos called Huerta a “sexual predator,” claiming she made it “very clear” to the organization that they didn’t have permission to publish anything involving her.

Among her messages, Ríos included some backlash she’d been facing for speaking out.

Huerta played Namor in 2022’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. He’s also starred in the likes of “The Forever Purge”, “Narcos: Mexico”, “Here on Earth” and more.

ET Canada has contacted Huerta’s rep for comment.

