“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Tenoch Huerta has been accused of sexual assault.

Saxophonist María Elena Ríos made the accusations in a series of tweets over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and the abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved around the world for playing a character in a movie such as Tenoch Huerta,” the activist wrote, in messages translated from Spanish, according to the Times.

Es muy difícil hablar del abuso emocional y abuso de poder de un depredador sexual que es amado en el mundo por interpretar a un personaje de una película como @TenochHuerta En apariencia encantador, la gran característica de un narcisista + una buena porción de victimización. — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 11, 2023

The comments came after the activist organization based in Mexico — Poder Prieto — posted an episode of the podcast “El Feisbuk de la Malinche” featuring Ríos on social media. She was a former member.

According to Ríos, the organization — of which Huerta is a spokesperson — shared the episode without her consent, claiming they had her work for free.

Les dejé muy claro a mi salida de su secta que protege al violentador y DEPREDADOR sexual de @TenochHuerta que no publicaran nada de mí. Todavía fueron a buscarme a un concierto bola de hipócritas para evitar escándalos por su película de @MarvelLATAM. No ando jugando @LaMZapata https://t.co/3wf1ofyFx1 — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 10, 2023

She also accused the organization — who work to combat racism in the entertainment industry and more — of “being violent behind closed doors and defending Huerta,” the Times continued.

Poder Prieto insisted they were unable to pay Ríos for something they didn’t produce, adding that they simply recommended it along with other content.

Esperamos el derecho de réplica.

Se nos acusa de no haberle pagado por este podcast. No le podemos pagar algo que NO es producción nuestra. Y no lo publicamos, solo se recomendó ese contenido como recomendamos contenido casi todos los días… https://t.co/sTM3tdO8rV — Poder Prieto (@poderprieto_mx) June 10, 2023

This is when Ríos called Huerta a “sexual predator,” claiming she made it “very clear” to the organization that they didn’t have permission to publish anything involving her.

Among her messages, Ríos included some backlash she’d been facing for speaking out.

“¿Y por qué no denunciaste?” Dicen los que viven en un país machista, donde la justicia es inalcanzable donde casi te matan y ni aún así te creen ni llega la justicia. • Y no, no quiero ser famosa.

• Y no, no quiero dinero porque sé trabajar. — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 11, 2023

Huerta played Namor in 2022’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. He’s also starred in the likes of “The Forever Purge”, “Narcos: Mexico”, “Here on Earth” and more.

ET Canada has contacted Huerta’s rep for comment.