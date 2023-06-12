Ariana Madix is continuing to move on from Tom Sandoval.

Fresh off her intense on-screen presence during the recent airing of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, the reality star commemorated her upcoming 38th birthday alongside her new love interest, Daniel Wai, over the weekend.

“She thought she was in for a simple dinner, but little did she know @bradxbrad had a surprise up his sleeve—on the plane,” Wai revealed on Instagram while giving a shoutout to Madix’s closest pal, Bradley Kearns.

Wai, 37, disclosed that the trio jetted off to the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, where Madix’s friends assembled for her early birthday celebration.

Captured in a heartwarming embrace, the 37-year-old fitness coach posted a picture with the reality star, set against the backdrop of Kendrick Lamar’s headlining performance on the main stage.

Madix, who recently covered Glamour magazine, posed alongside her beau, donning a zebra-print shirt and a white bucket hat displaying the words “I was born cool.” Wai flexed his biceps in a white muscle tee, sporting sleek silver-framed sunglasses.

The party continued as the Bravo star, the personal trainer and their gang of friends brought the early birthday celebration to Lower Manhattan’s Goldbar, where their Instagram Stories showcased much partying and champagne.

Ariana Madix — Photo: @bradxbrad/Instagram Story

Fans flooded the comments section of Wai’s post, applauding his heartfelt surprise celebration for his girlfriend.

“After all is said and done aren’t you glad that the universe gave you a nudge into a better life,” a fan added with a heart emoji. “If he wanted to, he would! And he wants to,” commented another social media user with a smiley face emoji.

Madix was spotted making out with Wai at Coachella back in March following the headline-making affair in which her ex-partner Sandoval, 49, secretly cheated on her with fellow “Pump” star Raquel Leviss, 28, behind her back for months.