Claire Danes is glowing.

On Sunday night, the 44-year-old actress attended the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her new series “Full Circle” in New York, showing off her growing baby bump.

Danes is expecting her third child with her husband, actor Hugh Dancy, who accompanied her on the red carpet at the event.

Claire Danes – Photo: CJ Rivera/Invision/AP

The actress wore an elegant, light pink, sleeveless dress with netted overlay and adorned with silver embellishments.

Danes and Dancy met while working together on the 2006 film “Evening”, and got engaged in 2009. They tied the knot later that year.

In 2012, they welcomed their first son, and their second was born in 2018. The couple confirmed they were expecting baby no. 3 in January.

Danes co-stars in “Full Circle” alongside Zazie Beetz, Timothy Olyphant and Dennis Quiad, who also attended the premiere of the Steve Soderbergh-directed series.

“Full Circle” is set to premiere July 13.