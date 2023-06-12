Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have some thoughts on how “Outlander” will end.

The much-loved drama — that first hit screens in 2014 — is set to come to an end with its eighth and final season.

While chatting to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté about how the show might end, Balfe — who plays Claire Randall alongside Heughan’s Jamie Fraser — said: “I don’t know, but I would like to see them happy at the end… I would like to see them just sitting on a porch, being able to put their feet up, have a nice cup of tea.”

Heughan added that hopefully something bad won’t be about to happen, with Balfe suggesting: “Maybe they go off to the caribbean, or a nice beach somewhere…”

Heughan said the characters might “retire in the caribbean with a coconut drink,” as Balfe suggested it should be a “coconut alcoholic drink.”

Heughan even goes as far as to suggest Claire “invents an inflatable thing,” so the pair can just relax “on a lilo in the sea.”

Balfe joked, “This is why we are not writers.”

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in “Outlander” — Starz

Elsewhere in the chat, Heughan and Balfe spoke about “Outlander: Blood of My Blood”; a prequel series to the show.

With the spinoff being about Jamie’s parents, he joked he could only make a cameo “as a fetus,” as Balfe added: “Maybe as a twinkle in somebody’s eye.”

Heughan continued of what he can say about the spinoff, “All I know is that the prequel show is dealing with Jamie and Jamie’s parents.

“They’re in pre-production at the moment. And unfortuntately I think I’m a little too old to play young Jamie,” as Balfe suggested: “I dunno, [maybe] if you went down on your knees. Just put some shoes under your knee caps,” as Heughan admitted he could voice the character maybe.