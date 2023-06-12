Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian and North West are taking the “Paw Patrol” world by storm.

“Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” isn’t hitting theatres for a few months, but fans were just treated to a glimpse of Kardashian’s character, Delores, the sassy white poodle, through the release of the new trailer on Monday.

Delores sports a pink collar and a primped doggy hair-do in typical posh Kardashian fashion.

Kardashian’s daughter shared with Kanye West, North West, also appears in the movie as a pomeranian named Mini, a crime-fighting member of the junior patrols.

‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’Ki — Photo: Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies

Saint West, Kardashian and West’s 7-year-old son has also been announced to have a cameo in the flick.

The film follows the PAW Patrol as they gain superpowers from a meteor crash, transforming them into Mighty Pups. The powerful pups must unite to fight the menacing powers of their archnemesis Humdinger and Victoria Vance, who are attempting to steal their superpowers for evil.

The film will feature the voice acting of McKenna Grace, Ron Pardo, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Chris Rock, Serena Williams and Kristen Bell.

“Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” lands in theatres on September 29th.