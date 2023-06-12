Nick Cannon may be in some trouble.

The “Wild ‘N Out” star is getting blowback for making fat jokes about 50 Cent, after the rapper’s ex, Vivica A. Fox, said she would be open to dating him again.

“You can, like, fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago,” Cannon said of the actress’ comments on “The Daily Cannon” podcast. “[Now] he look like he got a pack of hot dogs on the back of his neck.”

Cannon continued, saying that 50 Cent looked “different” from he does today, at 47 years old, calling him “fat.”

“You looking at them pictures from ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’,’ now it’s get thick or die fryin’,” he joked.

But Cannon got plenty of blacklash from fans in his Instagram comments.

“Nick a brave soul for this. He know once he get 50 started, it won’t stop. Ima sit back and wait for it,” wrote one person.

“50 gonna roast you 😂😂,” another person said, while someone else added, “Nick.. just stop the hating .. it look childish.”

Another fan wrote, “Hating on a man and being a chatty patty with women is nasty,” while one fan called Cannon out, writing, “Calling him fat don’t change the fact 50 is 50 and you are just you.”

Fox made her comments during an appearance last week on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, where she was asked if she would consider giving 50 Cent another shot.

“Ben [Affleck] and Jen [Jennifer Lopez] did it, why not?” she said. “I’m looking for a partner. Someone that’s fun, got their own identity, their own money. I’m not trying to be a sugar mama.”

50 Cent and Fox began dating in 2003, before splitting the following year.