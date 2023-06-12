Pedro Pascal recently revealed that celebrity life isn’t always glamorous.

Pascal, 48, and Steven Yeun, 39, recently sat down for Variety‘s latest Actors on Actors segment, traversing several topics in a wide-ranging conversation.

Yeun takes the wheel as Danny Cho in the smash Netflix series “Beef”, which follows his character alongside Ali Wong’s Amy Lau, as the two get entangled in an increasingly intense road rage incident.

Pascal, who recently starred in “Strange Way of Life” alongside Ethan Hawke, shared his own shocking road rage incident during their discussion.

Pedro Pascal and Steven Yeun — Photo: Greg Swales for Variety

“How many people have been telling you their road rage stories? Because I have one that happened yesterday,” began “The Last of Us” actor.

“Yesterday was a day. It was my fault. I’ve had three incidents, and they’ve all been my fault. I cut somebody off, and I look over, and there’s a big glob of saliva — like visual effects put it there, man — just dripping down the side of the passenger window. And my sister was like, ‘F–k!'”

Yeun was just as surprised at the outcome of the incident as Pascal: “Holy s–t. Like a glob from the driver’s side? He just hocked a hard loogie at you?”

“He spit at me,” Pascal replied.

“I was in shock. It didn’t trigger any rage out of me. It absolutely humbled me and shocked me, scared me a little bit, disturbed me,” explained Pascal of the unsightly aftermath.

‘They want me to drink in their saliva. It made me feel guilty. I was like, “Gosh, people are going through s–t.”’

“Beef” is currently streaming on Netflix.