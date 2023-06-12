Carl and Dug are back in a new adventure.

Walt Disney Studios announced today that the beloved characters from Pixar’s 2009 animated film “Up” will return to theatres in a new short “Carl’s Date”.

Set to premiere exclusively in theatres ahead of Disney and Pixar’s new film “Elemental”, the short is written and directed by Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bob Peterson and produced by Kim Collins.

HE’S ALL HEART – “Carl’s Date,” – Photo: Disney/Pixar.

GOOD DOG – “Carl’s Date,” – Photo: Disney/Pixar

PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT — “Carl’s Date,” – Photo: Disney/Pixar

“Carl’s Date” follows Carl Fredricksen (voice of Ed Asner) and his lovable talking dog, Dug (voice of Peterson), as Carl reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend— but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl’s pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you’re a dog.

“Elemental” hits theatres on June 16.