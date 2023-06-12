It doesn’t sound like the drama behind the scenes of the “Sex and the City” sequel series will be resolved any time soon.

Speaking with The Telegraph, “And Just Like That…” star Kristin Davis shared that she wishes she could solve the rumoured rift between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall.

READ MORE: Kim Cattrall Secretly Revived ‘Sex And The City’ Role For ‘And Just Like That’ In Scene Filmed Without Co-Stars

“You have to respect people’s wishes. I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody,” Davis said.

Despite being one of the leads in “Sex and the City”, Cattrall opted not to return for the spin-off, with rumours of a rift between her and Parker, among other issues.

“I do understand fans’ feelings – that they’re upset,” Davis said of complaints about Cattrall being missing from the show. “I wish I could fix it, but I can’t, it’s not in my power.”

READ MORE: Kim Cattrall Says She’s Open To Doing ‘Whatever I Can Do’ To ‘Battle Ageing,’ Talks Botox And Fillers

Though she is not a series regular, it was revealed recently that Cattrall has filmed a cameo appearance in season 2 of “And Just Like That…”.

It was also reported, though, that she did not film her scene with any of her former “Sex and the City” co-stars.